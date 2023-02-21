SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Moreau Community Center is seeking volunteers for its annual Earth Day clean-up event. On Saturday, April 22, teams will take to the streets of South Glens Falls to clean things up. Moreau Community Center will get spruced up, as well.

Teams and event sponsors are being sought to help from 8:30 a.m. to noon in support of Earth Day. Volunteers picking up trash around the village will be asked to carry yard signs to leave at serviced locations, declaring “Please #DontTrashSGF” to get the message across and remind residents to keep their streets clean.

“We love our community and are committed to helping it be the best for all our citizens,” said Moreau Community Center Executive Director Donna Nichols. “We are so happy to be partnering with Boy Scout Troup 99 for this annual community event. We are thankful for the community’s support to help South Glens Falls continue to be a beautiful place to live and hope many more will join us this year.”

The Moreau Community Center at 144 Main St. will itself be getting spruced up during the clean-up. The center is a nonprofit, serving as home to community events and support groups for a wide swath of northern Saratoga County. The center also provides youth programs to the surrounding community.

Those who want to help clean up South Glens Falls this Earth Day can sign up through the community center website, and follow the event on Facebook. Cheryl Lawyer can be reached for more information at (518) 792-6007, ext. 16.