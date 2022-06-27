MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Moreau Lake State Park has released a preview of its newest hiking trail – one that was already walkable, but that now has some colorful new features. Work on Canoe Planter Trail has entered its final stage as of this week.

The trail is open now, although some work still must be done. The park is planning a ribbon cutting in the near future. The trail hits eight locations in the park, where handmade canoes have been turned into exactly what the trail’s name describes, planters containing flowers and other wildlife.

The trail, running around Moreau Lake and connecting to the park office and camping loops, hits eight spots around the lake. Each canoe was created by a different group, including submissions by Saratoga Springs High School, Cub Scouts Pack 4024, St. Mary’s – St. Alphonsus School, Scouts Troop 24, Fort Edward High School, United Sisters of New York – Albany, and South Glens Falls Youth Center.

The project was organized by Friends of Moreau Lake State Park, in cooperation with New York State Parks. Funding was provided by the Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match program, which raised over $2 million between last Thanksgiving and Christmas through customer sales matching.

The planter trail isn’t the only project being eyed around Moreau Lake. The town of Moreau has broken ground on a new trail set to run along the Hudson River, connecting Glens Falls to parts of Moreau including the state park, and potentially moving further west from there. Last November, state Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the park would be getting a 860-acre expansion, incorporating an undeveloped stretch of the Hudson River.