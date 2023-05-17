MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Moreau Transfer Station is set to increase its rates, effective Thursday, June 1. The transfer station posted new rates on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Even with the increase, it’s so much more affordable than a trash service,” said Todd Loy on the Grow Moreau Facebook page. “All the staff there are always very nice and friendly.”

New Moreau transfer station rates are as follows:

Town of Moreau resident fees

Household garbage $2 for 13-gallon bag $2.50 for 15-32 gallon $4 for 33-45 gallon $5 for 46-55 gallon $7 for 56-90 gallon

Tires $7 for tires up to 15″ $10 for tired between 16″ and 20″

Large single items $15 for large chair $25 for large sofa $30 for sofa bed $12 – $37 for rugs varying by size

Mattresses and box springs $8 for cribs/toddler beds $12 for twin-full-size beds $20 for queen-size beds $25 for king-size beds



Non-resident fees

Household garbage $4 for 13-gallon bag $5 for 15-32 gallon $6 for 33-45 gallon $7 for 46-55 gallon $8 for 56-90 gallon

Tires $10 for tires up to 15″ $15 for tired between 16″ and 20″

Large single items $20 for large chair $35 for large sofa $45 for sofa bed $20 – $52 for rugs varying by size

Mattresses and box springs $15 for cribs/toddler beds $20 for twin-full-size beds $25 for queen-size beds $30 for king-size beds



Moreau town residents can get transfer station stickers with the presentation of a driver’s license. The Town of Moreau Transfer Station is open 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.