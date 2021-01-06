Most northern brown widow spider found in New York

A brown widow spider was found in Westchester County. This is the most north this type of spider has been found. (Roy Niswanger, Flickr)

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) the most northern finding of a brown widow spider. It was found alive in a trash can by a man in Westchester County.

The brown widow spider is a much less dangerous relative to the potentially deadly black widow spider, according to the DEC. The brown widow spider usually is found in tropical climates like Florida, Georgia or Louisiana. Its bite doesn’t usually cause any harm to humans.

This is the first brown widow ever found in New York State and the most northern the spider has ever been found.

The DEC is investigating where the spider came from as the man said he had not visited any southern regions recently.

The DEC’s Forest Health Diagnostic Lab is there to help the public with unique inquiries such as this. If you have an insect (or even arachnid), tree or plant-related topic you’re looking to identify, you can send photos to the Lab at foresthealth@dec.ny.gov.