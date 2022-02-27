ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in New York using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Ava, Charlotte, and Sophia round out the top five.

#50. Stella

Stella is a name of Latin origin meaning “star”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 235

– Change since 2015: -17.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #44 in 2018



National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies: 4,624

#49. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 243

– Change since 2015: +20.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #48 in 2019



National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies: 6,335

#48. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 249

– Change since 2015: -26.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2006



National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies: 4,258

#47. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 251

– Change since 2015: -19.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2013



National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies: 5,331

#46. Violet

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 256

– Change since 2015: -8.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #46 in 2020



National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies: 5,075

#45. Eliana

Eliana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has answered”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 262

– Change since 2015: +15.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #45 in 2020



National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies: 4,038

#44. Miriam

Miriam is a name of Hebrew origin. The meaning of the name Miriam is widely debated. Definitions include “sea of bitterness” or “drop of the sea”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 265

– Change since 2015: +11.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2019



National

– Rank: #280

– Number of babies: 1,121

#43. Aurora

Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 271

– Change since 2015: +37.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #43 in 2020



National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies: 5,184

#42. Maya

Maya has several possible origins and meanings. It may be a derivation of Maia, an ancient goddess of Greek mythology. Some believe it is of Hebrew origin meaning “water”. Maya also means “illusion’ in Sanskrit.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 277

– Change since 2015: -18.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2016



National

– Rank: #61

– Number of babies: 3,696

#41. Hailey

Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 288

– Change since 2015: -17.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2011



National

– Rank: #81

– Number of babies: 3,129

#40. Nora

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 298

– Change since 2015: +13.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2017



National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies: 5,550

#39. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 305

– Change since 2015: -7.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2001



National

– Rank: #227

– Number of babies: 1,285

#38. Valentina

Valentina is a feminine form of the Roman name Valentinus, which is derived from the Latin word “valens” meaning “healthy” or “strong”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 312

– Change since 2015: +8.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2018



National

– Rank: #73

– Number of babies: 3,331

#37. Camila

Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 314

– Change since 2015: +6.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #34 in 2019



National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies: 8,096

#36. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 315

– Change since 2015: -32.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2000



National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies: 5,249

#35. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 317

– Change since 2015: -14.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2010



National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies: 5,195

#34. Emilia

Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 325

– Change since 2015: +84.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #34 in 2020



National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies: 4,750

#33. Gabriella

Gabriella is a name of Italian origin meaning “God is my strength”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 328

– Change since 2015: -27.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2010



National

– Rank: #77

– Number of babies: 3,197

#32. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 331

– Change since 2015: -29.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2015



National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies: 6,698

#31. Aria

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 334

– Change since 2015: +2.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2018



National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies: 6,093

#30. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 352

– Change since 2015: -31.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2005



National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies: 5,569

#29. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 355

– Change since 2015: -1.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2000



National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies: 4,910

#28. Penelope

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 356

– Change since 2015: +11.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2019



National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies: 6,099

#27. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 357

– Change since 2015: +0.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2016



National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies: 5,309

#26. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 357

– Change since 2015: -26.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2003



National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies: 7,216

#25. Layla

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 358

– Change since 2015: +8.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2020



National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies: 6,174

#24. Scarlett

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 359

– Change since 2015: -13.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2019



National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies: 6,455

#23. Esther

Esther is a name of Persian origin meaning “star”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 362

– Change since 2015: +1.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #23 in 2020



National

– Rank: #153

– Number of babies: 1,787

#22. Mila

Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 364

– Change since 2015: +42.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2019



National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies: 6,602

#21. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 369

– Change since 2015: -13.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2019



National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies: 8,778

#20. Zoe

Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 372

– Change since 2015: -13.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2020



National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies: 4,725

#19. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 387

– Change since 2015: +3.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2017



National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies: 9,445

#18. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 388

– Change since 2015: -46.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2014



National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies: 7,817

#17. Sofia

Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 437

– Change since 2015: -26.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2014



National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies: 6,926

#16. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 441

– Change since 2015: -12.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2002



National

– Rank: #87

– Number of babies: 3,025

#15. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 448

– Change since 2015: -21.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2012



National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies: 6,093

#14. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 453

– Change since 2015: -43.9%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2006



National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies: 6,856

#13. Luna

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 464

– Change since 2015: +224.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2020



National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies: 7,770

#12. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 480

– Change since 2015: -35.1%

– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2008



National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies: 6,196

#11. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 488

– Change since 2015: -0.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2019



National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies: 7,303

#10. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 547

– Change since 2015: +67.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2020



National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies: 7,826

#9. Leah

Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 561

– Change since 2015: -12.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2018



National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies: 4,482

#8. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 687

– Change since 2015: +8.5%

– Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2019



National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies: 12,704

#7. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 764

– Change since 2015: +0.7%

– Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2019



National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies: 13,003

#6. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 774

– Change since 2015: -23.8%

– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2017



National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies: 11,157

#5. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 776

– Change since 2015: -27.4%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010



National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies: 12,066

#4. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 779

– Change since 2015: -15.6%

– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2006



National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies: 13,084

#3. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 850

– Change since 2015: -24.2%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2014



National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies: 12,976

#2. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 956

– Change since 2015: -24.0%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2018



National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies: 15,581

#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.



New York

– Number of babies in 2020: 1,008

– Change since 2015: -22.3%

– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019



National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies: 17,535