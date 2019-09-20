Mother avoids prison for taking child, 6, to home with 3 registered sex offenders

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman will serve at least nine months of house arrest for repeatedly taking her 6-year-old child to the home of three registered sex offenders.

Tabetha L. Mitchell, 25, was sentenced to 9 to 23 months of house arrest with electronic monitoring, followed by three years of probation. Prosecutors asked for prison time after she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and obstruction of justice.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said Mitchell repeatedly took the child to a home where her boyfriend lived with two other men registered under Megan’s Law.

The boyfriend, Orlando Johnson, is on Megan’s Law for sexual assault. His roommates were restricted from having contact with children; one was convicted of sexual assault of a child and the other was convicted for having child pornography.

When a state parole agent noticed sidewalk chalk outside the home and toys inside, Johnson said his sister was storing items there because she lost her home. He then had Mitchell pose as his sister when a parole agent called her.

Mitchell admitted to lying about being Johnson’s sister. She also admitted to taking the child to the home on at least four other occasions.