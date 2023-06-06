SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On the night of June 5 into June 6, a mother cat and multiple kittens were dumped at the doorstep of the Central New York SPCA.

CNYSPCA believes that the cats were there most of the night due to the condition they found them in.

Currently, CNYSPCA has over 100 kittens and cats in their facility that have been surrendered, turned in or taken in as part of cruelty cases.

Courtesy of CNYSPCA Courtesy of CNYSPCA

With June being National Adopt-A-Cat Month, all cats over the age of one will have their adoption fees 50% off. The regular adoption process still applies.

All adopted animals have been vet checked, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, flea treated and microchipped.

“Our goal is to place all of the cats, dogs, rabbits and other animals in forever homes. With Adopt-A-Cat Month, now is the time for families who have been wanting a cat to get a healthy, social and vet checked cat to share their days with,” said Troy Waffner, CEO of the CNYSPCA.

The adoption donation for cats will be: