ASTORIA, Queens — Authorities believe remains found overnight in an apartment at a Queens NYCHA building are the bodies of a woman and her disabled adult son, according to police sources.

The NYPD said a 911 call came in around 12:25 a.m. Thursday for a “foul odor” coming from the unit at 1-05 Astoria Blvd., a residential building at the New York City Housing Authority’s Astoria Houses complex.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered two partially decomposed bodies, police said.

Police sources said the man had a disability of some sort and lived with his mother, who took care of him.

Authorities believe the mother died first and then the man died when he was unable to care for himself, according to police sources.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the causes of death and that the investigation was ongoing.

Officials do not believe the deaths to be suspicious, police sources said.