GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This Sunday, May 14, is Mother’s Day. If you’re looking for something to enjoy with mom, a local Zonta Club has a solution in City Park.

The Zonta Club of Glens Falls is holding its annual Arts, Crafts & Curiosities Faire this Saturday ans Sunday, May 13-14. At City Park in downtown Glens Falls, the club will host local craft and artisan vendors, food, plants, flowers, and a book sale. Activities for kids and live music are both in store.

The weekend also includes raffles, and the Zonta club’s used sneaker drive. Find out what else is going on around Glens Falls for Mother’s Day weekend.