Motorcyclist killed during benefit ride on Route 14, woman airlifted

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was killed in a motorcycle accident involving a car on Route 14 Saturday morning.

According to our reporter at the scene, the accident happened around 10:15 a.m. near the Sunoco/Dandy on Route 14 in Pine Valley. The vehicle that appears to have been involved remained at the scene and airbags were deployed inside the vehicle. State Police say two people were inside the car.

The vehicle came to a rest just across the double-yellow line in the road with the motorcycle laying in front. The body of the deceased remained at the scene under a sheet next to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The second rider, identified as a female by a State Police Investigator on scene, was taken by ambulance to the Emira College Domes where they were taken by Guthrie Air.

A law enforcement source at the scene confirmed with 18 News that the motorcycle was part of the 14th Annual Troop Ride in Horseheads to benefit the United Service Organizations (USO) in Fort Drum..

According to the event’s Facebook page, the 100 mile ride began at 10 a.m. at the Horseheads American Legion on Old Ithaca Road. The route took riders through Schuyler County before crossing over to the Bath VA and then finishing at the Corning VFW.

18 News has reached out to organizors of the benefit ride.

Route 14 is closed from Hickory Grove Road to Stitts Hill Road.

New York State Police and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office are on scene with Erway Ambulance, Millport Fire Department, and Guthrie Air.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.