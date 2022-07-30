New York State Police are investigating a collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 104 in Mexico, N.Y. on July 29, 2022.

MEXICO N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– State Police are investigating a motorcycle/car crash that occurred at the intersection of Route 104 and the I-81 southbound exit ramp in the town of Mexico shortly on July 29.

According to police, a 2015 Dodge Dart operated by 27-year-old Luke Gollaher of Adams Center was exiting I-81 southbound at Exit 33. Gollaher was stopped at the intersection and attempted to make a left turn onto Rt. 104. Gollaher failed to yield the right of way to a 2009 Kawaski motorcycle driven by 74-year-old Bruce Hinman of Parish when the accident occurred around 5:17 p.m.

Hinman was ejected from the motorcycle and transported Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he has been listed in critical condition.

Gollaher was not injured and tests on-site showed no signs of alcohol impairment.

This investigation is ongoing.