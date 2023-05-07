SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Mountain Goat Run returned on Sunday, May 7, for its 45th year with hundreds of runners making the 10-mile journey to the finish line.

The race started at 9:15 a.m. early this morning, with 10 miles of challenging road, up and down the hills of local streets in Syracuse.

Runners visited Syracuse city neighborhoods they never knew existed all while exploring historic city parks like Onondaga & Thornden and the newest city park along the Creek Walk.

After the race, a post-race after-party was hosted by Meier’s Creek brewing company and awards were presented to the top three male and female runners.

NewsChannel 9 had some runners that conquered the race including our own Mario Sacco, Bridget Brogan, Kate Thornton and Watertown’s ABC50 Isabella Colello. Check out some pictures below!