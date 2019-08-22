Mountain lion attacks young boy in Colorado, wildlife officials say

A child was attacked by a mountain lion in Colorado on Wednesday night, wildlife officials said.

The attack occurred in the Burland subdivision of Bailey, a small town nestled in the foothills of a mountain range about 35 miles southwest of Denver.

The young boy, whose name and age have not been released, was transported to a nearby hospital, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which is investigating the attack.

Wildlife officials are using dogs to search the area to find the mountain lion. Bailey residents have been asked to keep their pets indoors in the meantime, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.