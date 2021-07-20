Movie to be produced in Syracuse looking for vehicles for filming

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An independent feature film, “Mabel” that is being produced in Syracuse is in need of several specific vehicles to be used in filming.

The production is looking to rent a station wagon made between 1990-2010, preferably a Volvo Station wagon or Subaru Outback in beige, brown, tan, dark grey or blue. This would be featured as the lead actress’ car in the film.

There are also other cars needed for filming. Rentals would last for around 10-15 days between July 26 and August 24. All vehicles must have no mechanical problems and must be easily and safely driven.

Other vehicles that the production crew wants to rent include the following:

Mini Van of any model between the years of 2007-2021. Preferred colors are light blue or blue, brown, maroon, beige or tan

Hatchback vintage “quirky” style vehicle between the years of 1980’s -2008. Make/model examples include: Jeep Wagoneer, Jeep Cherokee, 1980’s Volkswagen Van, 19080’s Toyota Van, Datsun Wagon, Subaru Outback, Mitsubishi Montero, Volkswagen Golf, Pontiac Aztek. Also open to other unusual models. Preferred car color is green but production is also open to blue, blue/green, orange/rust, yellow, Indian red, tan, baby blue, baby green, navy blue and forest green.

A landscaper’s truck of any make or model. Preferred colors include navy blue, beige, tan, rust, dark green and brown.

Anyone interested that has a qualifying vehicle is asked to email mabelthemoviepicturecars@gmail.com and include photos of your vehicle.