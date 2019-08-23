Mr. B, an adorable ‘jumbo-sized’ cat up for adoption, wins over the internet

Meet the 26-pound shelter cat who’s tipping the scales of love.

A brown and white short-haired tabby named Mr. B — short for BeeJay — is going up for adoption at Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and pet lovers lost it trying to get their paws on the unbelievably large cat.

“OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term,” the shelter wrote alongside two photos on Twitter. “Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love, and help this sad-eyed guy find happiness!”

OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://t.co/v8aB6PzBbL. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness! pic.twitter.com/tquRuvRaws — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019

Comments ranged from inquiring about his adoption to wondering if the tabby mix was actually “cross bred with a bobcat somewhere down the line.”

The pictures of the hefty feline in the arms of a staff member, who was sporting a a matching leopard print scarf, quickly garnered so much attention on both Twitter and Facebook that the shelter’s main site crashed.

“Mr. B. apologizes for crashing our website. We have our team working to get it back up as we speak. Unfortunately, they’re all cats, so it may take a little while,” the shelter joked in a post on Twitter. “We are excited to find him a home soon, but he’s not quite ready to go home yet. He still needs a more thorough check up by our vet. We will announce as soon as he’s ready to go!”

As of time of publication, the Morris Animal Refuge website was still down and redirected visitors to their Facebook page. Morris Animal Refuge did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Now we know who’s really out here breaking the internet: a colossal cat looking for a home.