‘Ms. Orange Fan’ Make-A-Wish Central New York fundraiser goes virtual

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 29th annual Ms. Orange Fan fundraiser hosted by Make-A-Wish Central New York is going virtual this year.

With the help of Syracuse University Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim and his wife Juli Boeheim, the virtual experience will be open to all.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, participants can watch a virtual hour-long fundraise for local wishes. The event will feature players, coaches and opportunities to win an exclusive 30-minute video meeting with them.

Participants can also purchase event merchandise, 50-50 raffle tickets, and Henry Wilson Jewelers raffle tickets. They can also bid on silent auction items, high-end baskets, and a wine pull.

Those who register in advance as $75 and up sponsors will be given exclusive opportunities to shop, bid and buy before the event.

The Ms. (and Mr.) Orange Fan starts at 7 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Registration is free and can be done by clicking here.

Once participants are registered, they will receive email updates and an event link closer to the event.