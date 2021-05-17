NEW YORK CITY —After a successful pilot week, the Metropolitan Transit Authority has decided to extend a program offering free vaccines at pop-up sites in several New York City transit hubs.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo first announced the program last Monday and it was originally set to run from Wednesday through Sunday to see how New Yorkers would react.
After people lined up and thousands got the shot at the participating stations, the MTA on Sunday said the initiative would now continue through May 22.
The vaccinations will continue at four main stations of the original group of eight.
The walk-up program will operate at the below stations and times:
Penn Station
When: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Where: LIRR, 34h Street Corridor, closest to entrance at 34th Street and Seventh Avenue
Grand Central Terminal
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily
Where: Metro-North Terminal, inside Vanderbilt Hall
East 180th Street subway station – the Bronx
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily
Where: In the hallway closest to the side station entrance at East 180th Street
Broadway Junction subway station – Brooklyn
When: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Where: Inside station, through turnstiles
Anyone who gets a shot at a subway station will receive a free seven-day MetroCard. Those who get the vaccine at Penn Station or Grand Central can get either the free MetroCard or two free one-way trips on the LIRR or Metro-North.
The program uses the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so those who get the shot won’t need to schedule a second-dose appointment.