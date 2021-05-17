People receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot at the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn on May 12, 2021. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY —After a successful pilot week, the Metropolitan Transit Authority has decided to extend a program offering free vaccines at pop-up sites in several New York City transit hubs.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo first announced the program last Monday and it was originally set to run from Wednesday through Sunday to see how New Yorkers would react.

After people lined up and thousands got the shot at the participating stations, the MTA on Sunday said the initiative would now continue through May 22.

The vaccinations will continue at four main stations of the original group of eight.

💉GREAT NEWS!



We're extending our free vaccine pop-up program through May 22!



Get vaccinated with us at Penn Station, Grand Central, Broadway Junction or E180 St and get a free 7-Day MetroCard or 2 one-way railroad tickets!



For more info 👇 https://t.co/U9VK6PbFPS — MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) May 16, 2021

The walk-up program will operate at the below stations and times:

Penn Station

When: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Where: LIRR, 34h Street Corridor, closest to entrance at 34th Street and Seventh Avenue

Grand Central Terminal

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily

Where: Metro-North Terminal, inside Vanderbilt Hall

East 180th Street subway station – the Bronx

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily

Where: In the hallway closest to the side station entrance at East 180th Street

Broadway Junction subway station – Brooklyn

When: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Where: Inside station, through turnstiles

Anyone who gets a shot at a subway station will receive a free seven-day MetroCard. Those who get the vaccine at Penn Station or Grand Central can get either the free MetroCard or two free one-way trips on the LIRR or Metro-North.

The program uses the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so those who get the shot won’t need to schedule a second-dose appointment.