Multiple Apple services reported down Tuesday

Apple services appeared to suffered outages affecting people across the country Tuesday evening, according to website Downdetector.com.
People reported problems with Apple Music, iCloud, iTunes, Apple Store, Ap Store and Apple TV starting just before 8 p.m. EST.
Apple issued the following statement:
Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available.
The Apple services appeared to be restored as of 10 p.m.
