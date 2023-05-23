DEWITT. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews were on the scene of the late morning fire at a home along Ambergate Road in the DeWittshire neighborhood in the DeWitt Fire District.

The fire, near the intersection with Warwick Road, started just after 11:00 a.m. on Monday morning, May 22, and fire departments from DeWitt, East Syracuse, Fayetteville and Manlius all were dispatched.

The fire was reported to the Onondaga County 911 Center by a bystander. DeWitt firefighters were the first to arrive and saw that the house was engulfed in flames and transmitted a “Signal 99” working structure fire to the dispatch center.

Once more fire crews arrived, they conducted an aggressive interior fire attack and searched the house for any victims.

After searching the house, fire crews rescued one dog which was cared for on the scene. There were no other injuries.

Additional fire companies from Minoa, Liverpool and Jamesville were also dispatched. AMR ambulance, Onondaga County Fire Investigators, Onondaga County Emergency Management, the American Red Cross, National Grid and Town of DeWitt Water assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Residents of DeWitt were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors. The DeWitt Fire District reminds everyone to have working smoke detectors in their homes, to have an escape plan and to practice it.