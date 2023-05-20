GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Initial reports for a shooting that had occurred in the Macy’s parking lot in the rear of the mall came in shortly after 12:30. While it turned out to be a hoax, the response by law enforcement was anything but.

When NEWS10 arrived, we immediately spotted the search helicopter hovering around the mall. On scene were Guilderland police, the Albany County Sheriff and many State Police Officers.

Once the NEWS10 crew got set up they were able to see the K9 units with officers and their guns drawn, combing the areas behind the mall near Rapp Road.

A witness who was leaving Macy’s tells me when they arrived today, they saw a few cop cars fly past them and when they came around the corner, they saw a few younger aged people running up the hillside being chased by police.

They tell me the cops grabbed a person in a purple sweater and had them in custody.

NEWS10 the police walking into the mall with an individual in a purple sweater who appeared to be a teenager.

The Guilderland police department says the incident is now being investigated as a swatting incident. They confirm that no one was shot and there is a suspect in custody.