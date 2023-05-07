BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple students at a Buffalo elementary school became sick after consuming gummy edibles, according to a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson.

Police and ambulance personnel responded to Harvey Austin Elementary School Friday afternoon for students having “an adverse reaction” to edibles and one student was transported to the hospital, according to the spokesperson.

The school released the following statement:

The Buffalo Public School District is committed to protecting the health and well-being of its students. Earlier today, multiple students at Harvey Austin Elementary School (PS #97) were evaluated after having an adverse reaction to some gummy edibles. As a precaution, one student was transported to a local hospital, and the other students were sent home with a parent or guardian. It’s important to remind families to talk to their children about never ingesting unknown foods or substances, even if a classmate or friend offers it. As school officials notified the Buffalo Police, this is an ongoing investigation, and we cannot comment further.” Buffalo Public Schools

It was not immediately clear where or how the students got the edibles.