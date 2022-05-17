UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute (MWPAI) has announced the ‘2022 Sidewalk Art Show’ and is calling for local artist to enter their work.

The event show dates are scheduled this year from Tuesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 17, and is a juried exhibition. As a juried exhibition, artists may submit one piece of their work created within the last five years. The submission must be the original (no copies allowed) and cannot previously have been shown at the Institute or the School of Arts Annual Exhibition.

If you are a member of Munson-William, a high school student, and/or a SNAP/EBT cardholder, registration is free. All others are required to pay a $15.00 registration fee here.

All entries must be delivered on either Friday, June 17th, or Saturday, 18th, between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. A Notification Card will be mailed to artists Thursday, June 23.

For more information, please visit mwpai.org/arts-festival