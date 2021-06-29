Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute accepting registration for annual Arts Festival

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — The 2021 Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute has announced that it is accepting registration for its annual Arts Festival which is being held this year from Tuesday, July 27 through Sunday, August 1.

The Festival’s most famous attraction is its Sidewalk Art Show and this year is featuring more than 200 works of art by local artists; on a wide variety of media.

You can submitt your works of art Sidewalk Art Show Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 at the Museum of Art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years and older residing within a 40-mile radius of Utica.

There is are also a category for students. Students in grades 9 through 12 during the 2020-21 school year and reside within a 40-mile radius of Utica also have the oppurtunity to submitt their work for a chance to win the best-in-show prizeto be judged with work by other high school students.

Registration is free to Munson-Williams members, high school students, and SNAP/EBT card holders. For all others, a nonrefundable registration fee of $15 is payable by cash or check.

Registration forms are available at mwpai.org/festivalregistration