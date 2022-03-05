UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Community College Anime Club has announced ‘Taka-Con’, a local anime, comic, and gaming convention taking place on Saturday, April 9th and will include all things “nerdy”!

The event is being held from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm in the Wilcox Hall at MVCC’s Utica Campus, located at 1101 Sherman Drive in Utica.

Event organizers are looking for panelists, vendors, as well as artists to present workshops and sell their work. Presentations must be interesting, interactive, and able to be done in a classroom setting.

If you’re interested in being featured, please fill out an online form here. Applications are due by March 20th to be included in the original printed programs. If you would like to be involved in multiple areas, you must fill out a form for each separate idea.

For more information, you can contact the Anime Club Advisor, Melissa Barlett at mbarlett@mvcc.edu or 315-792-5471, or visit the event Facebook page.