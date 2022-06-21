UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC) has announced that it will be hosting a number of summer youth and teen sports camps this year at its Utica Campus on 1101 Sherman Drive.

Baseball Camp

The Baseball Camp is for boys ages 7 to 15 and will take place 9:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday-Friday, July 18th through July 22nd at the Jorgensen Center Field House Lobby.

Campers will be placed into groups based on ages and will be instructed by coaches on team stretching, throwing progression, defensive position play, hitting, group instruction, and sandlot games. All campers should bring sneakers, a glove, a water bottle, and a snack. Campers may bring their own bat and helmet.

The individual cost for one camper, including supplemental camp insurance, is $120. There is also a family rate available (payable by check to Mohawk Valley Community College Athletics Baseball Camp, 1101 Sherman Drive, Utica, NY 13501).

To ensure your camper’s spot, preregister by completing the registration form for Baseball Camp at www.gomhawks.com/camps. Campers can also register and pay between 8:30 – 9:00 am on the first day of camp in the Jorgensen Center Field House Lobby. For more information, contact MVCC Baseball Coach and Camp Director Dave Warren at 315-792-5674 or dwarren@mvcc.edu.

Basketball Camp

The Basketball Camp is open to boys and girls ages 7 to 18 and will take place from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm Monday – Wednesday, August 8th through August 10th.

MVCC Men’s and Women’s Basketball coaching staff will improve campers’ knowledge and skills in fundamentals, focus on teamwork and sportsmanship and give individual attention to all participants. Campers also will take part in a variety of contests, skill-building stations, and gameplay situations.

The individual cost for one camper is $95, payable by check to Mohawk Valley Community College Athletics, ATTN: Gabe Coffey, 1101 Sherman Drive, Utica, NY 13501. For more information, contact MVCC Women’s Basketball Coach Gabe Coffey at 315-792-5397 or gcoffey@mvcc.edu.

Softball Camp

The Softball All-Skills Camp is open to girls ages 8 to 18 and will take place from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday – Thursday, July 25th through July 28th.

Campers will be in a contained, focused, and competitive environment focusing on technical and tactical skills in preparation for the 2022 spring season. Advanced training techniques include game-related activities, defensive position play, hitting, pitcher and catcher training, pickup games, and of course a lot of fun! Campers should bring their own sneakers, cleats, glove, helmet, bats, catchers’ gear, pitchers’ masks, water bottles, snacks, lunch, and water.

The individual cost for one camper is $120, which includes a camp T-shirt and supplemental camp insurance. There is a family rate available also. A nonrefundable deposit of $45 is required for registration and will be applied to the total fee.

To reserve your camper’s spot, send your completed Softball Camp registration form (found at www.gomvhawks.com/camps) and a $45 deposit, payable by check, to MVCC Athletics Department: Softball Camp, Mohawk Valley Community College, 1101 Sherman Drive, Utica, NY 13501.

For more information, contact Camp Director and MVCC Softball Coach Brittnee Mexico at 315-717-9000 or email bmexico@mvcc.edu.

Soccer Camp

The Soccer Camp is being offered to both boys and girls ages 7 to 15 and will be held from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm Monday – Friday, July 11th through July 15th.

Campers will be organized into groups based on their current skill levels and learn technical and individual ball skills and group and team tactics, maximizing their skill development and level of fun. There are also camp league games and contests planned as well. Campers should bring shin guards, soccer cleats, indoor footwear, and a water bottle.

The individual cost for one camper is $125. There is also a family rate available for three or more campers, which includes a stitched soccer ball and a camp T-shirt.

Online registration is required at https://www2.mvcc.edu/forms/sportscamps/soccer. Payment can be made in person on the first day of camp during registration from 8:30 to 9 a.m. or mailed in advance to MVCC Athletics Department: Soccer Camp, Mohawk Valley Community College, 1101 Sherman Drive, Utica, NY 13501.

For more information on the camp, email Coach Jim Vitale at jvitale@mvcc.edu.