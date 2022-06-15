UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC) has announced that in April it was named by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to be in the ‘Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate training Initiative’ (UAS-CTI) program.

What this collaboration means for the college is an update to its ‘Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems’ (RPAS) degree program’s training curriculum so that it meets the requirements of the National Airspace System, making students better qualified for the careers they will be applying for after they graduate.

“We are only one of a few colleges in the country that provides a comprehensive program in advanced RPAS technology, through which students acquire skills to design, build, test, fly, and apply remotely piloted aircraft,” said MVCC Professor Bill Judycki. “We are the only college in the country that trains students to fly both a sophisticated multirotor and fixed-wing aircraft capable precision centimeter accuracy in photogrammetry and LIDAR, as well as flight training on a $250,000 flight simulator.”

Students in MVCC’s RPAS program prepare for jobs in agriculture, inspection, and emergency services that exist locally with companies like Marquardt, Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance, Inc (NUAIR), Thew Associates PLLC in Marcy, and United Radio in Syracuse; as well as across the United States. They learn using state-of-the-art mapping and photogrammetry software like (PIX4D) and remote sensing packages such as thermal, multispectral, and LiDar 3D and are ready for real-world jobs when they graduate.

For more information on MVCC’s drone program, you can visit their website, here.