UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Monday, December 12th, Mohawk Valley Community College announced that it placed first in the Fall Math League Competition held by the New York State Mathematics Association of Two-Year Colleges (NYSMATYC).

The event consisted of 92 students from 20 two-year colleges across the state participating in Spring & Fall competitive 20-question timed examinations. MVCC was the top-scoring team with 102 total accumulated points. Corning Community College was second with 77.

Student Brandon Massett had the third-highest individual score with 25. Dylan Archer and Jarrod Cammer each scored 23, Jonathan Rush scored 16, and Janet Baker scored 15.

Awards are scheduled to be distributed at the NYSMATYC annual conference this coming April.