UTICA, N.Y. – On Monday, May 2nd, the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) announced they reached an agreement with the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) to represent registered nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The new contract, which was ratified by members of the nursing membership, will give health care workers fair, competitive wages for the next three years. While presenting the contract details, Darlene Stromstad, FACHE, president/CEO of MVHS made the following statement,

“We appreciate and highly value all our nursing staff. The last two years have been very challenging and stressful, and our nurses have been going above and beyond, showing great resilience and caring. I believe this is a good contract for our nurses; it is fair and equitable, ensures that nurses are being paid competitive marketplace wages, and is sustainable for an organization like ours that primarily serves a very vulnerable population. I want to thank the NYSNA leadership for their willingness to work toward a positive outcome for our nurses and the organization.”

MVHS says that they will continue to collaborate with the many unions that represent their employees as they transition into the Wynn Hospital.