UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – According to the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) and the American Red Cross, blood supplies in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley remain critically low, so on Wednesday, August 3rd, the St. Luke’s Campus will be hosting a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The blood drive will be held in the Allen-Calder Conference Rooms 1 & 2 at 1656 Champlin Avenue of the St. Luke’s campus in Utica. All donations are wanted and will help combat the national blood shortage, but the universal blood type, O-positive, can be received by over 80% of hospital patients. This makes it the most commonly sought-after blood type.

Anyone who donates in the month of August will also receive a $10 e-gift card of their choice and a chance to win a year’s worth of gas, which is an estimated value of around $6,000.

For more information, please visit rcblood.org/fuel for more information.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go online to redcrossblood.org. You can also download the Blood Donor App and use Rapid Pass to save time the day of the drive.