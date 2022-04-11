UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) has announced that it will be hosting an in-person hiring event on Wednesday, April 13th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The event is located at the Wynn Hospital Construction Offices Conference Room at 201 Lafayette Street in Utica, NY. This is an ‘on-the-spot interview and hiring event’ and walk-ins are welcome.

Multiple positions/departments are being hired for and include patient transport, service response, housekeeping, dietary services, long-term care, and home care. Be prepared to interview and speak with members of the MVHS Human Resource Department.

Anyone who would like to attend must complete a pre-registration form here.