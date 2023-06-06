SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What’s become like a second home for many children and teens, is renamed in memory of a much-missed 11-year-old.

“It’s been hard,” Brexialee Torres-Ortiz’s mother Brenlee Ortiz said. “Waking up everyday not having her, missing her hugs and her ‘I love you’.”

The emotions still raw nearly five months after her daughter was shot and killed.

“There’s a lot of people hurting because of this,” Ortiz said. “Nobody deserves to die like that, my Brexi didn’t deserve to die like that.”

To ensure her spirit lives on the Central Village Boys and Girls Club now bares her name. The building will stand as a symbol of remembrance for Brexi and the joy she brought to all who knew her.

“I want all the kids to be like that,” Ortiz said. “I don’t want it to just be Brexialee, I want to see other names around that make a difference not only in Syracuse but everywhere.”

The neighborhood Boys & Girls Club holds many fond memories for Brexi’s family.

“We would always come and we would sometimes argue here but I know the best memories are always here playing around with her,” Brexi’s sister Joseanlee Torres-Ortiz said.

Brexi’s name on the front of the building, and forever etched in their hearts.