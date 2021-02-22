N.Y. COVID-19 vaccine numbers: County breakdown

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- More than a million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Almost 2.5M have received their first dose as of Feb 22, according to the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

The 1,320,807 New Yorkers who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine represent 6.5% of the population. The 2,443,364 who have received one dose represent 12.2% of the population.

Included in the Vaccine Tracker numbers are all those vaccinated in each county, those vaccinated through the New York State Healthcare Distribution Sites and the Federal Government’s Long Term Care Facility Program, according to the website.

Below is a breakdown of first doses administered by county and the number of people who have been fully vaccinated.