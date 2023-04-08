CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The use of Narcan can make the difference for someone having an over dose within minutes. The Food and Drug Administration making it easier for more people to get it.

“Making it over the counter is kind of this next step into a harm reduction type of environment,” said John Marraffa, president of Kinney Drugs.

There are still a number of steps have to be taken before it will be widely accessible.

“Now the FDA made the announcement last week however the product is not currently available yet so the manufacturer some processes, change their boxing and their label requirements and then it will be available,” Marraffa said.

It could make it to store shelves by late summer. With this move there is still some question about cost. Right now depending on your insurance he says you wouldn’t pay more than 40 dollars for it.

“What’s going to happen when it goes over the counter,” Marraffa asked. “Is the cost going to be astronomical or is it going to be affordable for everybody to buy?”

If you would like Narcan now you can see the pharmacist about your options or ask your doctor for a prescription and if you’re not sure how to use it they’ve got you covered too.

“There’s a 3-5 minute training that can go on with Narcan,” Marraffa explained. “There’s also online of it. There’s QR codes that we can provide.”

Making it easy to ensure you have what you need if you’re ever in an emergency situation.