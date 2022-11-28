GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several businesses across the north country will soon be equipped with emergency Narcan kits, as part of an Adirondack Health Institute initiative to expand public access to the lifesaving drug. The institute’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate counties, including Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington counties.

A Narcan Emergency Box is an opioid overdose kit attached to the wall of public buildings. Each box contains four doses of Narcan nasal spray, provided by the Alliance for Positive Health, that can be used for emergency treatment of a known or suspected overdose.

“I was thrilled that each business we reached out to was more than happy to host a Narcan Emergency Box.,” said Sabrina Herlick, Director of RCORP Implementation. “I am really grateful that our local businesses have a supportive harm-reduction approach to substance use in Northern New York. The more Narcan we can have accessible during an emergency, or available to those who need it, the higher the chances we have to save a life.”

To find where the Narcan Emergency Boxes are located, visit the Adirondack Health Institute’s website. If your agency is interested in joining the initiative, email Sabrina Herlick at sherlick@ahihealth.org.