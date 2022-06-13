(WJW) — A pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling a nasal spray that works to reduce snoring after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found a microbial contamination.

The California-based Green Pharmaceuticals is recalling some of its SnoreStop NasoSpray, packaged in 0.3-ounce containers, following an FDA test that found traces of Providencia rettgeri.

While the microorganism is usually not an issue for healthy individuals, those with compromised immune systems could be adversely affected. Severe reactions include sepsis, pneumonia and fungal infections, the FDA reports. For those who are not immunucompromised, the FDA says, “the use of the recalled product may result in infectious complications that are expected to be less severe and more readily responsive to treatment.”

The lot number being recalled is 2373/21222. The numbers can be found on the bottom of the bottle and the outside packaging. Anyone who has this product in their home is asked to discontinue use.

At this time, Green Pharmaceuticals says they have not received any reports of customers being sickened after using their product.

Those who have any questions regarding the recall can reach out to the company at 805-388-0600 or mail@snorestop.com.

Find out more about the recall right here.