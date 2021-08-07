NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176: How to watch, entry list

Good morning and happy Saturday! I hope you are having a great morning so far! We have started the weekend on a humid note which will be the continuing trend throughout not only this weekend but also next week. The heat will also be sticking around. Today, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s with muggy conditions.

If you are heading to the race track this afternoon, you may have to dodge a shower or storm. During the afternoon today and tomorrow, there is a chance for showers and storms. These are not washout events, but is something to be aware of. For the races, today at 12:30 PM, we should stay dry for this one with just some cloud cover building in. At 4:00 PM, there is a chance for some showers and storms as they develop to the west and move into our region.