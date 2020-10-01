NASCAR to return to Watkins Glen in 2021

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The region’s biggest sporting event is on again next Summer.

The NASCAR circuit released its 2021 schedule on Wednesday and Watkins Glen International is back. Next Summer’s race will be held on Sunday, August 8 at the world’s most famous road course. The announcement brings plenty of excitement for race fans after no race was held this past August.

For the first time since 1986, due to the virus, NASCAR did not race at WGI, which was named the country’s top NASCAR track by USA Today readers again in 2020. A full release from Watkins Glen International is listed below.

