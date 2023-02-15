LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Lake George bar and venue is celebrating this President’s Day Weekend with three days of nonstop music. Live jams are coming from Nashville to Lake George from the balcony view of the Lake George Beach Club.

The beach club is hosting Tennessee-based folk rock group Northern Runaways for Friday and Saturday shows. Northern Runaways comes on at 9 p.m. both days, with Travis Gray opening at 5 p.m. on Friday and Scotty B and DC Steve opening starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, local group Radio Junkies finishes off the weekend at 5 p.m. Northern Runaways isn’t done with the beach club, though – the group will be playing Radio Junkies in at 2 p.m.

The music coincides with the Lake George Winter Carnival, which returns for the third of four weekends. The carnival announced the cancelation of its sanctioned car races on the ice due to warm temperatures and a lack of sufficient ice.