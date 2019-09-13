Nathan Hunter of JCC Board of Trustees issues statement regarding Dr. Ty Stone

The following statement has been issued regarding Dr. Stone of Jefferson Community College:
“The Board of Trustees is aware that Dr. Stone has been selected as a finalist for a presidency at a college outside of New York State. It is certainly testimony to her exceptional skills as an academic leader that she has been sought after by another educational institution. As she explores this opportunity, we are confident in Dr. Stone’s continued commitment to Jefferson Community College and to the success of our students. The Board of Trustees has no further comment at this time.”Nathan Hunter, Chair, Board of Trustees