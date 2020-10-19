National Governors Association submits list of questions about implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine to Trump administration

(WIVB) – The National Governors Association has sent a list of questions about a COVID-19 vaccine to the White House.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo chairs the NGA, and he announced the news during his Sunday afternoon press conference.
The questions were submitted by Democratic and Republican governors from across the country, and include topics like where funding for the administration of a vaccine will come from, the allocation and supply chain, and what information will be publicly shared on any approved vaccines.
In New York State, there are currently 913 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were seven COVID-19 deaths in the state on Saturday.
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|0.7%
|0.6%
|0.9%
|Central New York
|1.2%
|0.7%
|1.2%
|Finger Lakes
|1.5%
|0.9%
|1.3%
|Long Island
|1.1%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.8%
|1.6%
|1.4%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.3%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|New York City
|1.2%
|1.2%
|1.1%
|North Country
|0.5%
|0.3%
|0.7%
|Southern Tier
|1.6%
|1.4%
|0.9%
|Western New York
|1.4%
|1.4%
|1.6%
Of the 484,281 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,416
|18
|Allegany
|205
|5
|Broome
|2,896
|52
|Cattaraugus
|403
|4
|Cayuga
|289
|5
|Chautauqua
|796
|7
|Chemung
|1,244
|45
|Chenango
|313
|9
|Clinton
|197
|5
|Columbia
|647
|6
|Cortland
|406
|7
|Delaware
|159
|0
|Dutchess
|5,328
|10
|Erie
|12,451
|58
|Essex
|192
|2
|Franklin
|77
|0
|Fulton
|359
|1
|Genesee
|371
|0
|Greene
|472
|7
|Hamilton
|16
|0
|Herkimer
|370
|2
|Jefferson
|188
|2
|Lewis
|56
|1
|Livingston
|239
|0
|Madison
|533
|2
|Monroe
|6,707
|36
|Montgomery
|254
|0
|Nassau
|48,596
|102
|Niagara
|1,958
|12
|NYC
|254,352
|612
|Oneida
|2,593
|7
|Onondaga
|5,011
|34
|Ontario
|576
|17
|Orange
|13,169
|30
|Orleans
|362
|2
|Oswego
|584
|2
|Otsego
|364
|0
|Putnam
|1,736
|5
|Rensselaer
|1,027
|6
|Rockland
|17,171
|46
|Saratoga
|1,207
|5
|Schenectady
|1,498
|7
|Schoharie
|100
|0
|Schuyler
|88
|2
|Seneca
|127
|1
|St. Lawrence
|358
|3
|Steuben
|857
|10
|Suffolk
|48,029
|88
|Sullivan
|1,675
|1
|Tioga
|435
|11
|Tompkins
|540
|6
|Ulster
|2,411
|9
|Warren
|438
|1
|Washington
|326
|0
|Wayne
|379
|2
|Westchester
|39,476
|78
|Wyoming
|166
|3
|Yates
|88
|4
Gov. Cuomo announced during the press conference that ski resorts in New York can open Nov. 6 at 50 percent capacity.
