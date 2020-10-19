National Governors Association submits list of questions about implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine to Trump administration

(WIVB) – The National Governors Association has sent a list of questions about a COVID-19 vaccine to the White House.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo chairs the NGA, and he announced the news during his Sunday afternoon press conference.

The questions were submitted by Democratic and Republican governors from across the country, and include topics like where funding for the administration of a vaccine will come from, the allocation and supply chain, and what information will be publicly shared on any approved vaccines.

In New York State, there are currently 913 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were seven COVID-19 deaths in the state on Saturday.

Of the 128,763 tests reported yesterday, 1,390 were positive (1.08% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 913.



Sadly, there were 7 COVID fatalities yesterday.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.6% 0.9% Central New York 1.2% 0.7% 1.2% Finger Lakes 1.5% 0.9% 1.3% Long Island 1.1% 1.0% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 1.8% 1.6% 1.4% Mohawk Valley 0.3% 0.3% 0.3% New York City 1.2% 1.2% 1.1% North Country 0.5% 0.3% 0.7% Southern Tier 1.6% 1.4% 0.9% Western New York 1.4% 1.4% 1.6%

Of the 484,281 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,416 18 Allegany 205 5 Broome 2,896 52 Cattaraugus 403 4 Cayuga 289 5 Chautauqua 796 7 Chemung 1,244 45 Chenango 313 9 Clinton 197 5 Columbia 647 6 Cortland 406 7 Delaware 159 0 Dutchess 5,328 10 Erie 12,451 58 Essex 192 2 Franklin 77 0 Fulton 359 1 Genesee 371 0 Greene 472 7 Hamilton 16 0 Herkimer 370 2 Jefferson 188 2 Lewis 56 1 Livingston 239 0 Madison 533 2 Monroe 6,707 36 Montgomery 254 0 Nassau 48,596 102 Niagara 1,958 12 NYC 254,352 612 Oneida 2,593 7 Onondaga 5,011 34 Ontario 576 17 Orange 13,169 30 Orleans 362 2 Oswego 584 2 Otsego 364 0 Putnam 1,736 5 Rensselaer 1,027 6 Rockland 17,171 46 Saratoga 1,207 5 Schenectady 1,498 7 Schoharie 100 0 Schuyler 88 2 Seneca 127 1 St. Lawrence 358 3 Steuben 857 10 Suffolk 48,029 88 Sullivan 1,675 1 Tioga 435 11 Tompkins 540 6 Ulster 2,411 9 Warren 438 1 Washington 326 0 Wayne 379 2 Westchester 39,476 78 Wyoming 166 3 Yates 88 4

Gov. Cuomo announced during the press conference that ski resorts in New York can open Nov. 6 at 50 percent capacity.

