National Grid contractor injured, more than 1,000 Syracuse customers without power Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than 1,000 National Grid customers in Syracuse have been in the dark for more than seven hours after an incident on the city’s northside. Traffic lights are also out along North State Street in Syracuse.

A National Grid spokesperson told NewsChannel 9:

“This afternoon there was an incident at a company worksite that resulted in one of our contractors being transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Our focus and thoughts are on the wellbeing of our colleague. The cause of the incident is unknown at this time. National Grid will be conducting a full investigation.

“The incident affected approximately 1,300 customers on Syracuse’s north side and our field force is working as quickly and safely as possible to complete repair work through the overnight hours. We expect to restore service to impacted customers by Wednesday morning.”

Stay with NewsChannel 9 as this story develops. For resources on safety during power outages emergencies, visit the American Red Cross’s Power Outage Safety page.