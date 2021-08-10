National Grid offers tips to beat the heat

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bring the heat! Forecasters are calling for high temps and humidity in the region with prolonged temperatures of 90 degrees or higher. With these high temps, heat-related illnesses can occur, especially for the young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.

To help safely beat the heat, National Grid offers the following energy-efficient tips:

  • Keep doors and windows closed while running your air conditioning system to reduce air loss.
  • Clear areas in front of vents from furniture; blocked vents require up to 25 percent more energy to distribute air.
  • In the summer, vegetation, solar screens, and awnings can be used to prevent the sun from making your home too hot.
  • Use programmable thermostats to adjust cooling when rooms are unoccupied, saving you energy and up to $180 a year.
  • Upgrade outdated air conditioning equipment to newer, more energy-efficient models. You’ll save as much as 30 percent on energy costs in the long term, reduce maintenance, and improve the comfort of your home.
  • Perform regular air conditioning maintenance. Change filters monthly to improve air quality and reduce energy use. Establish a maintenance contract with your vendor for regular tune-ups, which help decrease equipment breakdowns and unnecessary air loss.
  • Conserving water is a great way to save energy and money in your home.
  • Stop leaks. Repairing even small leaks saves gallons of water and thus dollars each month.
  • Install water-saving faucets and low-flow showerheads.
  • Set a maximum water temperature of 120° F.
  • Upgrade your water heater to a high-efficiency model. Look for water heaters with an Energy Factor of .67 or greater (.82 or greater for larger systems).

