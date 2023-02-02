SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — National Grid is preparing for the upcoming blast of bitterly cold temperatures.

They are extending coverage and scheduling crews to deal with potential outages through the upcoming weekend.

They also have provided some safety information for customers.

You’ll want to keep this information handy through the weekend if you are a National Grid Customer.

Cold Weather Safety

Be aware of cold weather safety precautions, including knowing the signs of hypothermia, to help keep you and your family warm and safe.

In the event of a natural gas emergency or if you smell gas, call 911 or National Grid at 1-800-892-2345.

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration. If that is not an option, call 1-800-867-5222.

Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911. Click here for more information on downed power line safety.

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices in advance of the incoming weather.

Use caution when driving near emergency responders and utility crews.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance.

Click here for additional gas safety tips and here for more electricity safety and storm preparation tips.

Stay informed and connected

Customers with active electricity accounts who text ‘REG’ to 64743 can have personalized alerts sent to them via text, email or phone call when we detect an outage on their properties.

Customers also can text ‘OUT’ to 64743 to report an outage.

For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid’s Outage Central website. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.

Customers can read the latest company news, check outage status and report an outage by using the National Grid app.

Winter Energy and Money-Saving Tips

While National Grid has sufficient natural gas supplies for this winter, conserving energy can lower bills while enhancing comfort.