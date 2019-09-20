National Grid will give you money as part of appliance recycling program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The National Grid Residential Appliance Recycling Program was launched in Upstate NY on May 15, 2019.

This program incentivizes residential customers to recycle their old refrigerators, freezers and window air conditioners – helping them to save energy by getting rid of those older less-efficient units.

Customers can turn in a maximum of two fridge/freezers and two window air conditioners per year. There is typically a $50 rebate on fridge/freezers (up to $100 per year), but no rebate on A/C units. A/C’s are picked up as a value-added service.

SPECIAL THROUGH OCTOBER 31st

National Grid is running a special promotion this fall and increasing the rebates to $100 each (up to $200) per customer for the months of September and October. To take advantage of this offer, customers must call (or sign up online) from 09/01 – 10/31. Units must be picked up by November 30th.(Rebates usually take 3 – 4 weeks to arrive in customer mailboxes.)

National Grid website.

Self-Serve Online sign-up form.