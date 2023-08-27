ABOVE: Raw video of Columbus police evacuating Easton Town Center Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead and two teens have been arrested after a mall in Columbus, Ohio, was locked down following a shooting Sunday evening.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, the initial call for the incident at Easton Town Center was received at approximately 6:14 p.m.

Within one minute of the call, the victim was found by an officer working special duty at the center, Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said. The officer rendered aid to the victim, but the person was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. at a local hospital.

Police confirmed on Monday morning that the victim was a juvenile male and that two 13-year-old boys were arrested, with one charged with murder and the other charged with obstructing justice.

Albert said law enforcement officers immediately locked down the area and began investigating near where the victim was found and also escorted shoppers and employees from the area safely.

“Early indication is this is an isolated incident,” Albert said. “This does not appear to be an active shooter situation. This was an isolated incident in front of the mall.”

Watch the full press conference from Columbus police in the video player below.

Initial reports of a second victim were not true, Columbus Police Deputy Chief Greg Bodker said.

During a press conference Sunday night, Bodker said “a number” of juveniles, were detained in connection with the shooting but did not know of any arrests.

“There were a lot of children at Easton today, and there were a lot of adults at Easton today,” Bodker said. “These (juveniles) are people who should not have guns in the first place, and so if you are under 18 and you’re carrying a firearm, you’re doing it illegally.”

A WCMH reporter was evacuated from the AMC Theater by officers carrying rifles, while another WCMH employee at the scene said the entire town center was being evacuated, with lots of people running without being told what was happening.

A statement from Easton Town Center management said that as of 7:39 p.m., the situation was “no longer an active situation.”

“A weapon was fired at Easton at an outside area of the North District at approximately 6:15 p.m.,” the statement read. “At this time, Columbus Police are on site.”