BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people were wounded and one person, the gunman, was killed in a shooting at an Ohio Walmart store Monday, police confirmed.

The male shooter reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name, a motive for the attack and other details weren’t immediately released.

Beavercreek Police did not immediately release any information on the victims’ injuries.

“The conditions of the victims right now is unknown,” but all were taken to hospitals for treatment, police Capt. Scott Molnar said at a news conference.

Molnar said a man reportedly entered the Walmart in Beavercreek, a town of about 50,000 in the Dayton metropolitan area, and opened fire around 8:35 p.m.

“This has been an incredibly tragic incident,” Molnar said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims, responding officers and everyone who was here this evening.”

Anna Cowley, a Wright State University student, was at the scene around the time of the shooting.

“At the time we pulled in, there was about 10 cop cars,” said Cowley.

“We stayed for a little bit and ended about 35 or more showed up. We stopped counting after that,” she said. “We saw some, like, police dogs going in and some — obviously a lot of police officers running in. We saw a few people, like, getting carried away on stretchers and it was just a lot going on.”

Walmart released the following statement in regard to the shooting.

We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene. Walmart Media Relations

This incident remains under investigation.

The shooting happened a day after two people were shot and killed outside a Walmart in south Anchorage, Alaska. Police are still searching for a suspect in that case. The store was evacuated before closing for the day, and officers helped people reach their vehicles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.