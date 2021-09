CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) -- Three were arrested this week following an investigation into an incident that occurred in July.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has arrested Derek Farr, James Noftsier and Kelly Garrison, all of Croghan, New York. According to the Sheriff's Office, on July 15, an alleged verbal dispute via text message took place between the three individuals, which lead to Noftsier and Garrison going to Farr's residence and entering his apartment.