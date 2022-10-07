AKRON, Ohio (AP) — At least two cars crashed during a funeral procession for a teen who died of a suspected drug overdose, killing a 12-year-old boy and critically injuring his 6-year-old brother, police in Ohio said.

Two episodes of gunfire followed the crash, wounding at least one person.

A marked police cruiser was leading the procession through Akron on Thursday afternoon when the collision occurred.

The boys were riding in a car driven by their mother; witnesses reported that the vehicle had been moving erratically and that passengers had been hanging out of windows. Police said one of the boys was thrown from the car and the other partially ejected. Their mother was not hurt.

It wasn’t clear what caused the crash, but Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said “horseplay” is not uncommon among some drivers in funeral processions in the city.

The mother was expected to face charges stemming from the crash, though it wasn’t clear Friday what counts she might face. Miller said the investigation continues, noting that “we want to strike a balance and yield to grace as it relates to overly disparaging the grieving mother.”

Seconds after the crash, a gunshot rang out, and a man who was driving another involved vehicle ran off and has not been found, police said. It wasn’t clear who fired the shot.

Authorities said they were looking into whether a third vehicle was involved. A 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound not considered life-threatening, and investigators were trying to determine his role, if any, in the crash.

Complicating the investigation was a second shooting that occurred minutes later, within sight of the crash scene. More than a dozen shots were fired, but authorities said that no one was injured in that gunfire and that the two shootings appeared to be unrelated.

Officials identified the 12-year-old killed in the crash as Tymar Allen, of Akron, and an autopsy Friday determined he died of blunt force injuries suffered in the crash. His brother remained hospitalized Friday. His name and the extent of his injuries have not been disclosed.

It wasn’t clear what ties the boys or anyone else involved in the crash may have had with the 17-year-old boy for whom the procession was held.