MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person was killed and 10 were injured early Sunday after a pair of shootings in Tennessee that police believe are connected, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter.

Police had not made any arrests as of late Sunday morning, but they released photos of three men they said are persons of interest. One of the men may have been injured and in need of medical attention, according to police.

The shootings occurred in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown and near the Memphis International Airport.

Police responded to the first scene at Memphis nightclub the Live Lounge at 12:43 a.m., according to the release. Two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Five others with less serious injuries went to area hospitals in private vehicles and were released later on Sunday.

While police were at the first scene, they were notified of a second shooting about a mile away. There, one male victim was pronounced dead and three other victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The five hospitalized victims remained in critical condition on late on Sunday morning. according to police.

Both shootings took place on East Shelby Drive, a commercial corridor of restaurants, grocery stores, churches and medical offices surrounded by residential streets.

Police do not know what led to the shooting or whether the shooter knew the victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH with tips.