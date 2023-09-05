Springfield, VT – Vermont State Police are investigating a crash that left a tractor trailer overturned on the side of Interstate 91. It happened around 7:45 a.m. Monday morning on I-91 in Springfield near mile marker 42.

Courtesy: Vermont State Police

Troopers responding to the crash found the driver injured but responsive. The 22-year-old driver went to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center to be treated. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Courtesy: Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police were assisted by Springfield and Bellows Falls Fire Departments and Springfield Police Department. The cause of this crash is under investigation. Vermont State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has knowledge of the crash to contact the Westminster Barracks 802-722-4600.